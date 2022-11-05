Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman was arrested Friday night following an armed break-in at a home on Forest Street.

Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into the Forest Street home armed with a knife, and is known to the homeowners. When officers arrived they say the homeowners were able to separate themselves from Brunet.

They say Brunet is known to officers as the, “estranged partner of one of the Forest Street residents.”

Brunet had conditions of release stemming from a July 2022 incident where she struck her partner in the head with a small sledgehammer, according to police.

Police say Brunet refused to comply with their orders, and barricaded herself in a bedroom. The Burlington Police Crisis Negotiation Team was called in to assist.

Officers deployed a robot into the room to make sure Brunet did not hurt herself. Police say they eventually deployed pepper spray and powder into the room.

Brunet surrendered to police after three hours.

She is currently being held on $5,000 bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center. Her arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Burlington.

