Car drives into Jericho home

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Saturday morning, a car drove into a house on River Road in Jericho.

Just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of River Road and Route 15 in Jericho, where a car had lodged itself in a residence.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Gregory Bachison of Underhill. Police say he hit a light pole and street sign before crashing into the house.

Bachison was transported to the UVM Medical Center with minor injuries. It’s unknown if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.