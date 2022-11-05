Green Mountain Showdown brings biking to the forefront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mountain biking is a popular sport in Vermont. On Friday, members of the mountain biking community gathered to celebrate it and enjoy content they created throughout the year.

The 10th annual Green Mountain Showdown took over Hula Friday night, giving people a chance to show off their love of the sport.

“Mountain biking is definitely getting very big,” said Ryan Thibault, co-founder of Mountain Bike Vermont. “The Green Mountain Showdown is basically a variety show where we invite in all of the local content creators and do a showcase on the big screen.”

Those in attendance says community plays an important role in the sport. The showdown just highlights it. Money from the event goes toward Vermont Mountain Biking Association’s Naming Grant. “Vermont has an amazing trail stewardship community led by VMBA, which is the platform we all stand on so without those guys, this would not be possible,” Thibault continued.

Friday’s event showed video from a range of content creators. Adam Morse channeled his passion for the sport, sharing his content at the showdown for all ten years. “I got into the content side of things through racing,” Morse told Channel 3. “The content production thing is just a byproduct of riding all the time and being really passionate about riding.”

While others, like Corrine Prevot, joined in on the content creation side after covid put a pause on major biking events, leaving them time to spare. “It’s so comprehensive. It’s wellness. It’s beauty. It’s speed. It’s progression,” Prevot said. It’s an awesome sport to share with people.”

Thibault says something he’s noticed more at this year’s event is the diversity. He’s noticed an uptick in women and children participating in the mountain biking community. “We have all the recipes for success here. A beautiful terrain and an energized community. We have a ton of beautiful trails here as well,” he explained. Thibault says he hopes to see this event grow, just like he hopes more people get involved with the sport.

