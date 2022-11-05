Making the switch to Standard Time from Daylight Saving Time this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Sunday morning we will turn the clocks back by an hour to Standard Time from Daylight Saving Time. It’s something that has been happening in the U.S. for decades.

“If it were up to me, we’d flip the clocks this weekend and that would be the end of it,” Eric Towers of Bolton said.

Daylight Saving Time dates back to the 1900′s, aimed at allowing more sunlight in the evening during the summer months. But once November comes around, the clocks fall back to Standard Time.

Towers says we should leave Daylight Saving Time behind.

“I know a lot of people like the extra time in the summer time, the extra daylight,” Towers said. “But I’m okay with the sun coming up and down the way it did 200 years ago.”

On Sunday at 2:00 a.m. the clocks will turn back one hour. But springing forward and falling back could eventually become a thing of the past.

In March, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which if agreed to by the House, could make the switch to Daylight Saving Time in the spring, permanent.

But what would that look like? This year on Christmas day, which falls under Standard Time, the sun would rise at 7:24 a.m. In Daylight Saving Time, it would rise an hour later at 8:24 a.m.

As for sunset, under Standard Time, it’s at 4:17 p.m. and 5:17 p.m. in Daylight Saving Time.

Keeping Daylight Saving Time is something Amanda Kiruthi is in favor of. That means waking up in the dark during the winter.

“It is what it is that we need to fall back this year, but I’m looking forward to it stopping. I feel like it is almost jumping time zones. It takes me about 3 to 4 days to kind of get back on a schedule,” Kiruthi said.

Kiruthi says waking up with daylight provides a boost to her and her family. But, she also says when her kids get out of school the extra light in the evening will give her piece of mind.

“My kids walk from school to their activities in the village. It is dark in the middle of winter at that time and it always makes me a little nervous that they leave school and walk a block or two and cross a street in darkness.”

In response to the time change, Champlain Valley School District Superintendent, Rene Sanchez says while it’s still darker in the morning, and the sun sets earlier, those walking or riding their bike to and from school, should take extra safety steps.

“It’s important that as they’re doing that. That they’re taking the measures, that they’re wearing something either lighter toned, reflective, or their bikes have lights or other things so that way people who are driving by or walking by can see them,” Sanchez said.

While we fall back this weekend, the clock is still ticking for the house to make a move on the Sunshine Protection Act. If passed, the legislation would not take effect until November of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.