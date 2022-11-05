School custodian charged with child porn

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is arrested on child porn charges Friday.

Authorities say the Wolcott man, 40 year old Levi Gamble is a night-shift custodian at a Morristown Elementary School.

According to the Attorney Generals office, Gamble faced a judge for charges of promoting a recording of sexual conduct and child porn. They received a tip to Gamble’s activity on an instant messaging app Discord.

Superintendent Ryan Heraty of the Lamoille South Unified Union says there is no indication any student is a victim to this crime and there’s no evidence of criminal activity on school grounds.

Gamble was released on conditions and put on leave from the school.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.