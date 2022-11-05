School custodian charged with child porn

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is arrested on child porn charges Friday.

Authorities say the Wolcott man, 40 year old Levi Gamble is a night-shift custodian at a Morristown Elementary School.

According to the Attorney Generals office, Gamble faced a judge for charges of promoting a recording of sexual conduct and child porn. They received a tip to Gamble’s activity on an instant messaging app Discord.

Superintendent Ryan Heraty of the Lamoille South Unified Union says there is no indication any student is a victim to this crime and there’s no evidence of criminal activity on school grounds.

Gamble was released on conditions and put on leave from the school.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamoille Union Middle and High School
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
xxxxx
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
File photo
Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital
Aita Gurung/File
Jury finds Burlington man guilty of 2017 murder
File photo
Adirondack Rail Trail back on track

Latest News

Green Mountain Showroom at Hula
Green Mountain Showdown brings biking to the forefront
Backyard fire in Williston
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston
Mountain biking is a popular sport in Vermont. On Friday, members of the mountain biking...
Green Mountain Showdown brings biking to the forefront
Firefighters responded to a fire at a Williston backyard
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston