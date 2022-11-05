Some local schools to adopt national aviation curriculum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The push is underway to get more Vermont students on the runway to become pilots.

We first told you about an aviation curriculum opportunity, and now some schools are looking to get on board.

The Springfield school district is considering the national curriculum, and is currently in the grant application writing process to access the curriculum.

The district says this is a chance to diversify their offerings in schools, and engage students in learning through something new and exciting.

The curriculum covers aviation history, science, and math, as well as flight simulators.

Bindy Hathorn, the principal of Springfield High School, says whether students become pilots or not, it’s all about opening opportunities.

Hathorn says, “A lot of our kids at the high school level are like, ‘I have no idea what I want to do.’ So I think the more opportunities that they get to get involved in different learning experiences, that helps them with their path.”

She adds, “They can say, ‘Hey, I thought about it, I don’t know if I want to do it,’ and then be able to do it in a safe way.”

Another key element is having a teacher ready and willing to teach the curriculum.

The district says once they get all the green lights, interested and passionate teachers will have the chance to get trained and get ready to pass that excitement on to students in the classroom.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.