Stowe downs Fair Haven in 2OT for D3 girls soccer three-peat

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe girls soccer team wouldn’t be denied in their pursuit of a third straight D3 crown, edging top seeded Fair Haven 2-1 in double overtime Friday night at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.

Sarah Hailey was the hero for the Raiders, tallying both goals to wash out Brittney Love’s dramatic last-minute equalizer.

“I kept telling myself I’m getting this in, I’m getting this in,” Hailey said of her double overtime winner.

It’s the third straight title for Stowe and sixth in program history.

