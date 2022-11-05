Stowe downs Fair Haven in 2OT for D3 girls soccer three-peat

Sarah Hailey strikes twice to down Slaters
Sarah Hailey strikes twice to down Slaters
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe girls soccer team wouldn’t be denied in their pursuit of a third straight D3 crown, edging top seeded Fair Haven 2-1 in double overtime Friday night at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.

Sarah Hailey was the hero for the Raiders, tallying both goals to wash out Brittney Love’s dramatic last-minute equalizer.

“I kept telling myself I’m getting this in, I’m getting this in,” Hailey said of her double overtime winner.

It’s the third straight title for Stowe and sixth in program history.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamoille Union Middle and High School
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
xxxxx
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
File photo
Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital
Aita Gurung/File
Jury finds Burlington man guilty of 2017 murder
File photo
Adirondack Rail Trail back on track

Latest News

Patriots, Terriers book D2 championship rematch
H.S. football semifinals for Friday, November 4th
Scores and highlights from around the state
H.S. semifinals for Wednesday, November 2nd
UVM gets 21 points from T.J. Hurley in 79-62 win
Hoopcats down Middlebury in exhibition
Scores and highlights from girls soccer and field hockey
H.S. semifinals for Tuesday, November 1st