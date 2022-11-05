Topsham man arrested for multiple burglaries

(WJHG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Topsham man was arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Orange County.

Police say 26-year-old Isaiah Taylor burglarized two different residences in Topsham, on October 13 and 16 respectively, stealing multiple firearms, ammunition, and power tools.

He was found inside a car at a residence in West Fairlee on October 17 with an outstanding arrest warrant. Police seized and searched the car, finding several stolen items inside.

Taylor was cited for his connection to the burglaries, as well as larceny and prohibited possession of a firearm. Police also charged 41-year-old Jesse Pease of West Fairlee with burglary and unlawful mischief.

The cases remain active, and more charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

xxxxx
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
Lamoille Union Middle and High School
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
File photo
Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital
Aita Gurung/File
Jury finds Burlington man guilty of 2017 murder
File photo
Adirondack Rail Trail back on track

Latest News

What to do Saturday, November 5
What to Do: Saturday, November 5
Green Mountain Showroom at Hula
Green Mountain Showdown brings biking to the forefront
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School custodian charged with child porn
Backyard fire in Williston
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston