Topsham man arrested for multiple burglaries

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Topsham man was arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Orange County.

Police say 26-year-old Isaiah Taylor burglarized two different residences in Topsham, on October 13 and 16 respectively, stealing multiple firearms, ammunition, and power tools.

He was found inside a car at a residence in West Fairlee on October 17 with an outstanding arrest warrant. Police seized and searched the car, finding several stolen items inside.

Taylor was cited for his connection to the burglaries, as well as larceny and prohibited possession of a firearm. Police also charged 41-year-old Jesse Pease of West Fairlee with burglary and unlawful mischief.

The cases remain active, and more charges are expected.

