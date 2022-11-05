Vt. Forest Service offers online Christmas tree permits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Forest Officials are welcoming the public to pick out a Christmas tree from the selection on the Green Mountain National Forest.

Officials say those interested must purchase a $5.00 permit, with an additional $2.50 service fee. Permits are available online or in-person at their Manchester and Rochester offices.

As part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, the forest service is offering fourth graders a free Christmas tree voucher and they must present a printed voucher to get a permit.

Two permits, per household, per year and once trees are sold, they cannot be resold. They must only be cut in the designated areas and not exceed over 20 feet tall.

