What to Do: Saturday, November 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

VermontJobs.com is hosting an in-person job fair in South Burlington today. At the University Mall from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can browse hundreds of available local jobs, including in fields like tech, healthcare, education, finance, non-profit, construction, and more. It’s an interactive event where you can apply for jobs in person, and you don’t need to register or pay a fee to get in.

Or, head to Barre to join the Scouts in honoring our veterans. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. in Barre’s City Hall Park, where hundreds of Scouts, first responders, school bands, and more will march in honor of Veterans Day. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony, lunch, and games in the park. Organizers say volunteers are still needed to assist in the effort.

Mountain-Film On Tour is returning to the Mad River Valley for its annual showing. At the Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield, starting at 7:00 p.m., you can find a selection of adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids. Food and drink are available to purchase from the café.

You could also head to Newport this evening and find live pro wrestling! Hunger Slam 2022 will take place in the Newport Municipal Building and benefits the Northeast Kingdom Community Action group. The bell rings at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are $15. You get a discount if you bring non-perishable food items! Watch pros like Sonny DeFarge, Bobby Orlando, Mullet Man, Preston Douglas, and more battle it out to slam hunger out of the state.

Or, put on your square dancing shoes, and go to Billy Bob’s Orchard’s Harvest Hoe Down! In Putnam Station, NY you can join in for arts and crafts, grilled cheese sandwiches with soup, axe-throwing, music, dancing, and more. Tickets are $25 each and the event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Looks like a honky-tonkin’ fun time!

Finally, head to Houghtonville Farm in Grafton to walk an alpaca! The farm will host an alpaca-interactive experience where you can learn about the animals and even take one for a walk along the Saxtons River. Organizers say the experiences run hourly from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 and you should book ahead online.

