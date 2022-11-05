Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 5, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably mild weather for November will continue into the weekend. Today will be partly sunny and breezy, with near-record highs in the low 70s. Lows will only fall into the 50s to low 60s. Sunday will also be mild, but a weakening cold front will bring clouds and showers during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will be a pleasant day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Election Day will be mostly sunny. However, a stiff north breeze will keep temperatures in the 40s that day, so it will feel a lot more like mid to late fall. Temperatures will start to warm back up again later in the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry. Showers are expected by Friday afternoon. Highs will be getting back into the upper 50s to low 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

