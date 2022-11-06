Barre Annual Craft Show returns

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday staple in Barre is back on.

The annual craft show brings thousands of holiday shoppers, and dozens of central Vermont crafters, to the Barre Memorial Auditorium.

The show has been sidelined since 2019 because of the pandemic. And earlier this year, the Greater Barre Craft Guild announced that they were canceling the show over new vendor fees.

But now, a new organization will take the reins. The Barre Partnership, which hosts events across town, will reboot the show.

Tracie Lewis of the Barre Partnership says, “They have traditions: going every year with their mom or grandma, getting their holiday ornaments. They get them filled out every year. They’re excited and I’m excited to have it continue.

Before the pandemic put the show on hold, 90 vendors signed up. So far, 70 have committed to the new show.

It will run on November 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on November 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

