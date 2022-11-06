BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President, Alejandro (“Alex”) Hernandez. At the ceremony, Hernandez explained his determination to focus his career at the college on the idea of “readiness.” Hernandez says he wants to build a better future for the school.

“Together we will build a better future. For our children for our college. For Vermont. I’m ready and I see that all of you are ready too, thank you for standing tall today for Champlain College,” said Hernandez.

College board members say they’re excited to see the impact he will have.

“We are focused and he is ready to prepare students for life. for work and to make a difference. Alex brings a wealth of experience not only in higher ed, and academia and education. he was a teacher himself, but in hard work,” said Judy O’Connell, the Chair of the Champlain College Board of Trustees.

At the Inauguration. Hernandez also announced a new partnership between the college and Hula to elevate entrepreneurship in Vermont, the creation of a Digital Humanities major in Fall 2024, and the beginning a Women in Cybersecurity Leadership Council to support more female-identifying students and other underrepresented groups.

