Chess players battle it out in Berlin

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fun and sportsmanship were the focus of the 19th Annual Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday.

Held at the Capital City Grange Hall, it’s a community event that brings in young chess players from all around the state. Nearly 100 kids from all corners of Vermont came to play chess together in Montpelier. Students in grades K through 12 say they enjoyed the competitive, yet supportive, environment of the tournament. Organizers say it’s a great way to build character, community, and comraderie.

“Chess is a great sport for kids both intellectually and mentally. Intellectually, it’s about pattern recognition and spatial acuity,” said organizer Mike Stridsberg.

“My favorite part is that it takes a lot of strategic thinking. Also like, you need a lot of strategy to win,” said player, Nimish Jaliparthi.

In the company of queens and kings, these kids, are as young as 5 and as old as 18, say they enjoyed competing in the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.