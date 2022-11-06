Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.

Preservation Burlington has been getting back into the groove of doing monthly events, and guiding new and old Vermonters though the queen city’s oldest cemeteries. It’s something they haven’t done since before covid. Over the weekend, Vermonters participating were eager to learn about the past.

“I feel like every space you know moves to or even if you’ve grown up in it’s always really important to understand the land that was there. The community that was there before you,” said Rayen Elkotob.

Elmwood avenue cemetery has been open since 1790. The graveyard closed around 1869 during a cholera epidemic in the community. Preservation Burlington says it’s believed that although it was closed, the earliest grave sites date back to the 1900s. Many which are unrecognizable. The tour was an effort to educate people on who may have been laid to rest here.

“The cemetery really just has amazing history when you look into the people who are here and how they kind of built the area up, and the accomplishments they had. Then on top of that it’s just a nice natural area,” said Jason Stuffle.

The tour touched base on famous vermonters like the Ethan Allen family. The regular folks like a woman named Sarah J Foy. Visitors of the tour say it’s a good way to keep history alive in our Vermont communities.

“The guy who gave the tour says he always learns something from the people who take the tour. Because a lot of them sometimes have a bit of information that they will tell him. So he learns as well. So it’s just kind of interesting to keep that going,” explained Lorrie Driscoll.

