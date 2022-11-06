Getting geared up for skiing and riding in Richmond

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Cochran Ski Club are all geared up for their Annual Ski and Ride sale.

Their motto is no child should be denied the opportunity to ski or ride. Over two thousand items were donated, new and used gear.

Items include boots, snow wear, skis, and snowboards.

Twenty percent of the proceeds go towards the non profit club, they have almost exceeded their goal to raise 50-thousand dollars.

Snow lovers say it’s a great way to save money and donate to a good cause.

“The skis are a big perk I would say. Also just the smaller gear like gloves and you know like neck warmers and hats and stuff like that. That you could kind of get anywhere but it’s fun to get here at a ski swap event where you have a lot of options and a lot of good deals,” said new skier Abby Myers.

The Ski and Ride sale usually sees more than a thousand people getting ready for the winter ski season.

