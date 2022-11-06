Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction

Autumn Pond Way
Autumn Pond Way(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - What began as a small porch fire has damaged a building on Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction.

The Essex Junction Fire Department say they were dispatched at 11:11pm for a report of smoke coming from the basement at 167 Autumn Pond Way.

Crews found a smoldering fire caused by smoking materials had started on a porch and had gone unnoticed for hours inside the wall. Two families were displaced by the fire, but no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

xxxxx
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
Lamoille Union Middle and High School
Lamoille County School District employee placed on leave
File photo
Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School custodian charged with child porn

Latest News

Caring for geriatric pets
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament
Chess players battle it out in Berlin
Alejandro (“Alex”) Hernandez
Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President
Cochran Ski Club, Richmond
Getting geared up for skiing and riding in Richmond
Elmwood Avenue Cemetery
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington