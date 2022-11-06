Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - What began as a small porch fire has damaged a building on Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction.
The Essex Junction Fire Department say they were dispatched at 11:11pm for a report of smoke coming from the basement at 167 Autumn Pond Way.
Crews found a smoldering fire caused by smoking materials had started on a porch and had gone unnoticed for hours inside the wall. Two families were displaced by the fire, but no injuries reported.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.