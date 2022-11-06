What to Do: Sunday, November 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

Head to the ECHO Leahy Center for Vermont Destination Imagination S.T.E.A.M. Day! In Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can join in for hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities. Kids, teens, and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy inventing and building through a variety of creative challenges. Admission is included with a museum ticket or membership.

Or, you could join Rabbi David in Hyde Park for a home cleanup Mitzvah Day. A local family needs help with their property so they don’t get evicted. Bring your work boots and join the Rabbi for an afternoon of lifting, cleaning, and mitzvah-making. The cleanup starts at noon and should run until 3:00 p.m. Organizers say to RSVP for the address.

It’s ski swap season, and two swaps are underway today. The BTS Annual Ski Swap is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Burke Town School. They’re selling new and used skis, boards, boots, skates, helmets, bags, and more. And the Cochran’s Ski and Ride Sale continues today from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Camel’s Hump Middle School in Richmond, where you can find lots of winter gear at low prices. Ski swaps are a great way to expand access to affordable gear.

Or head to Colchester for a Veterans’ Town Hall. At the McCarthy Arts Center on the St. Michael’s College campus, beginning at 1:00 p.m., veterans are invited to speak about what their service means to them. Non-vets are encouraged to attend and listen. Snacks will be provided. This event is free and open to all.

If your Halloween pumpkins are ready to be tossed, Compost For Good urges you to drop them off at a local composting facility. There are numerous locations in the Adirondacks accepting used pumpkins: Little Farmhouse Flowers in Jay, NY; River Valley Regeneratives in Redford, NY; and The Hub in Tupper Lake. You can drop your jack-o-lantern off at any time, and it will transform into life-sustaining compost. Organizers ask you to please remove candles and other non-organic material before drop-off.

Finally, check out Vermont’s Tabletop Game Convention in Dover! Organizers say Carnage 25 is Northern New England’s best tabletop gaming convention. Spend the day playing role-playing games, living card games, war games, and more. The event features a wide variety of scheduled games, open gaming, tournaments, vendors, and more. It continues today from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Mount Snow Resort.

