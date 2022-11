BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, the University of Vermont is freezing tuition again and offers free tuition to a lot of VT students. We speak with the University President Suresh Garimella.

We also talk with the former US Attorney for Vermont, Christina Nolan, regarding the verdict of the Aita Gurung murder trial in Burlington.

