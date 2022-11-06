Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There were a number of record highs Saturday, including a few record high minimum temperatures. Highs reached the low to mid 70s in most locations, with even a few upper 70s! Today will be a touch cooler, though a few record high temperatures are possible again. A weakening cold front will bring scattered showers during the day, and continue into early Monday morning. It will be breezy. A few morning showers on Monday will give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High pressure will bring us lots of sunshine for Election Day, but it will be situated such that we’ll have a stiff north wind, which will keep high temperatures in the mid 40s. So you’ll want to dig out that jacket if you’re outdoors. Lows will be cold, in the 20s. Another warmup will occur after that, with highs near 60 degrees Thursday and Friday (Veterans Day). Showers are expected late Friday and through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
Early Saturday morning, a car drove into a house on River Road in Jericho.
Car crashes into Jericho home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School custodian charged with child porn
Topsham man arrested for multiple burglaries
Firefighters responded to a fire at a Williston backyard
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston

Latest News

WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast