BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first weekend of November felt more like September, with some locations having BOTH record high temperatures, and record high minimum temperatures (the warmest low temperature for the date). In fact, Burlington has a new all-time record high for the month of November, which is 76 degrees on Sunday. This breaks the previous record of 75 degrees which occurred in 1948 and 1950.

A cold front will have moved through the region by Monday. It will be mostly sunny and cooler, with early highs in the 60s, then falling into the 50s during the afternoon. For Election Day, it will be sunny, but have the jacket handy. A stiff north breeze will usher in chilly Canadian air. Highs will only be in the mid 40s, and lows will fall into the 20s, with maybe a few teens in the colder valleys. Back to reality. Temperatures do warm back up a bit for the rest of the week, however. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Veterans Day will be mild as well, though a few showers are expected by afternoon.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a more significant system for Saturday, which could bring a soaking rain. This system will be out of here for a dry Sunday. It will feel like November to end the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

