BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There were a number of record highs Saturday, including a few record high minimum temperatures. Highs reached the low to mid 70s in most locations, with even a few upper 70s! Sunday will be a touch cooler, though a few record high temperatures are possible again. A weakening cold front will bring scattered showers during the day, and continue into early Monday morning. It will be breezy. A few morning showers on Monday will give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High pressure will bring us lots of sunshine for Election Day, but it will be situated such that we’ll have a stiff north wind, which will keep high temperatures in the mid 40s. So you’ll want to dig out that jacket if you’re outdoors. Lows will be cold, in the 20s. Another warmup will occur after that, with highs near 60 degrees Thursday and Friday (Veterans Day). Showers are expected late Friday and through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.