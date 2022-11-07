25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - t’s back, the WOKO Gigantic Indoor Flea Market that happens once every month (except in January).

The Champlain Valley Fair Grounds has been hosting the flea market for over 25 years.

Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. Some choose to just give away their antiques that need a new home, and some just to look. Others go to look around and carry on family traditions.

“It reminds me a lot of my dad who loves antiquing and things like that. I always went with him as a kid, so it’s just to continue that I guess,” said UVM student Ana Ferdock.

Over seven hundred to a thousand people show up to shop on these designated Sundays in October, November and the next one will be held December 11th.

Link for more information : https://www.woko.com/gigantic-indoor-flea-market/

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.