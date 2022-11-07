Appointed REIB director goes before Burlington City Council

By WCAX News Team
Nov. 7, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The new appointed director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging for Burlington goes before city council for approval.

Last week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced he had chosen Kim Carson to take over the department. Carson called her appointment a great honor and responsibility she doesn’t take lightly.

Weinberger created the REIB department in 2019.

Carson comes most recently from Iowa, where she served as the Director of Education and Human Capital Development for the Iowa Judicial Branch.

