Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Police were called to respond to a scene in Mississippi on Saturday after receiving reports of a dog carrying a person’s severed arm.

Decapitated human remains were found in a south Jackson neighborhood, but not all parts of the person were found, according to the Hinds County Coroner.

Authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.

WLBT reports it’s unclear if the body was found the same day or the following day, or if the parts were removed prior to the victim’s death.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEST BABYLON, N.Y.
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Heather Smith
Police arrest Vermont woman for alleged fentanyl trafficking
Autumn Pond Way
Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
Danny Main Jr.
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist

Latest News

Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
Candidates out stumping the weekend before the Election
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd
Kyle Bowley has been woodworking for eight years, with most of his tools inherited from his...
MiVT: K Bowley Woodcraft