Biden congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on election victory

Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by his wife Sara, waves to his supporters after the first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden has called former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his victory in last week’s Israeli election.

The offices of both men confirmed the phone call and released statements acknowledging the strong ties between the countries.

The two men have had a long and sometimes rocky relationship.

Their statements played down the key differences that could strain ties in the coming months.

Netanyahu secured a parliamentary majority with his religious, ultranationalist allies last week and is expected to form a new government with them in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEST BABYLON, N.Y.
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Heather Smith
Police arrest Vermont woman for alleged fentanyl trafficking
Autumn Pond Way
Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
Danny Main Jr.
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist

Latest News

Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
Candidates out stumping the weekend before the Election
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd
The aftermath of destruction from Russian-fired cluster bombs can be seen in Pokrovsk, Ukraine,...
Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson