Burlington Fall Leaf Pickup Day cleans up yards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Bags of leaves will line Burlington streets as public works prepares for the annual pick-up.

The city says picking up leaves or mowing them into the lawn is an important tool in the effort to keep nutrient pollution out of Lake Champlain and helps prevent debris build-up in storm drains, which could cause flooding.

The city wants your leaves on the curb by 7 a.m. on your recycling day in a biodegradable bag. You can also drop off leaves at the McNeil Wood & Yard Waste Depot or various CSWD locations.

For more information on the program or where to drop off your leaves, visit Burlington city works website.

