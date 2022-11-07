Candidates make their final pitches to Vermont voters ahead of Election Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is Election Day. So Monday, candidates for offices up and down the ballot made their final pitches to Vermont voters.

It’s the next step in what’s now election season. More than 150,000 Vermonters have already cast their ballots. Candidates are now trying to reach those who have not yet voted.

Republican candidates made their pitch to morning commuters, urging them to vote.

“Cautiously optimistic. I don’t take anything for granted,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, who is seeking a fourth term in office. “Put the money that we have received from the federal government into play so we can turn things around.”

Scott spent the final countdown touring around the state with lieutenant governor candidate Joe Benning. The moderate Republican says he wants to unite the wings of the GOP.

“You have to realize that if you’re a Republican running in Vermont, you have to be in the moderate elements. If you are not, you are not going to get elected and that is a problem,” Benning said.

Scott and Benning’s challengers-- Brenda Siegel and David Zuckerman-- spent the final days of the campaign hitting the pavement, including at a rally in South Burlington on Monday and a whistle-stop train tour through Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington over the weekend.

“I’m feeling really good and proud of the campaign we’ve run,” said Siegel, Democrat for Vermont governor.

“At this point, it’s visibility and trying to turn out the vote. Most voters’ minds are probably made up. We’ll see,” said Zuckerman, Democrat for Vermont lieutenant governor.

So far, just over 150,000 Vermonters have returned their ballots. That’s more than twice as many as the 2018 election with 72,000. In 2020, a pandemic presidential election smashed records with 242,000 ballots.

Thousands have already cast their ballots, so candidates have to be more precise in outreach, accessing state data to see who has and hasn’t voted. They can knock on their door or call them directly.

“It’s time for us to do more for climate change, the overdose crisis and for housing,” Siegel said.

It’s now too late to mail in your ballot. You have to return it to your town or city clerk’s office or bring it to the polls on Election Day.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.