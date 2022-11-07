Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote.

Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.

it’s just an iconic experience for all of us… our goal is to remind people about how important it is to get out and make their statement about the future of our democracy,” said Welch

Meantime, republican senatorial candidate Gerald Malloy talked to voters in south Burlington and passed out campaign hats and literature...all this ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election day vote.

The policies and actions of current administration has led us to this fight. And I would just urge all of them artists to let your voice be heard. Please get out and vote,” said Malloy.

