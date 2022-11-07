Forest Service selling permits to cut down your own Christmas tree

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for your own Clark Griswold “Christmas Vacation” experience of cutting down a tree, you don’t have to look much farther than the Green Mountains.

The U.S. Forest Service in Vermont is offering permits to cut your own Christmas trees from the Green Mountain National Forest.

They sell 700-1,000 permits annually and it continues to become more popular year after year.

The Forest Service will provide you with designated areas you can cut from within the forest.

Ethan Ready with the Green Mountain and Finger Lake National Forest says they hope a program like this creates lifelong memories.

“We’re trying to market the experience of getting out, getting that fresh air. You know the perfect Christmas tree is in the eye of the beholder. We have found that not everyone is looking for a perfectly manicured Christmas tree that is identical to others. And experiencing the forest in your backyard is priceless,” Ready said.

Permits cost $5, but as a part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, fourth graders can fill out a form for a free permit.

Ready says to be prepared to go into the woods, dress warmly and make sure to get back out before dark.

Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.