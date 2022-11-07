Former St. Albans police officer expected in court for sentencing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A former St Albans Police officer charged with punching a handcuffed woman could be in court today. Jason Lawton is on the court calendar to be sentenced for the crime that happened in 2019.

Video of the incident showed Amy Connelly kicking the cell door and refusing orders to stop. That’s when Lawton entered the cell, pushed her up against the cell wall, and punched her in the face.

He pleaded guilty to simple assault and could face up to 6 months in prison.

Lawton was supposed to be sentenced back in September but a judge postponed it, citing unspecified scheduling complications.

