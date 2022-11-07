Hand on learning fun at Burlington Hebrew school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “It’s just fun to make all this stuff and come up with ideas for it. Acting is just fun, yeah,” said students Elizabeth Otey and Gracie Savitt.

Over the weekend students at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue started their Sunday morning talking about symbols on their walls, and singing Jewish songs together. They wrapped up Sunday school with a desert jamboree to teach children about their desert ancestors and what they stood for.

“We learn about Moses, Miriam, and how they always had to live in tents. How they had to let people in even if they’re like your worst enemy. It’s like open to everyone being kind, yeah, yeah,” said Otey and Savitt.

The event started as a yearly tradition 20 years ago. When the director of youth education thought doing a physical activity to demonstrate the teachings from the Story of Genesis. The story of creation would stick better in their minds to teach them to be welcoming and kind to all people.

“There’s this concept of welcoming. We have finished the high holidays, we are now sort of settling down into our school year and earnest. This is a chance for us to really come together as a community and welcome each other,” explained Education Director Naomi Barell.

There were five classes of kids, and each class chose a story from the book of genesis. Creating an activity that goes with the story. Tents were set up all around the room for parents and students to enter. Parents that attended the event say this is an opportunity to learn with their children, especially for interfaith families.

“I wasn’t raised with Jewish traditions or culture values myself. My wife wanted to raise our daughter Jewish and we both agreed that’s the faith we can identify with. So it’s been a really educational journey for me along with my daughter. I feel like I am learning along with her,” said parent Adam Walker.

Teachers from the Hebrew school hope that this experience teaches all kids to be more open minded when it comes to getting along with everyone in their communities.

