Jewish community learns to be proud of desert history

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Antisemitic rhetoric has plagued the Jewish community for years and still continues today, but local kids are being taught to be proud of what they believe.

Students at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue started their Sunday morning talking about symbols on their walls and singing Jewish songs together. They wrapped up Sunday school with a desert jamboree to teach children about their desert ancestors and what they stood for.

“We learn about Moses, Miriam, and how they always had to live in tents. How they had to let people in even if they’re like your worst enemy. It’s like open to everyone being kind,” said Elizabeth Otey.

The event started as a yearly tradition 20 years ago when Naomi Barell, the director of youth education, thought about doing a physical activity to demonstrate the teachings from the Book of Genesis. She says the story of creation would stick better in their minds to teach them to be welcoming and kind to all people.

“There’s this concept of welcoming. We have finished the high holidays, we are now sort of settling down into our school year and earnest. This is a chance for us to really come together as a community and welcome each other,” said Barell.

There were five classes of kids and each class chose a story from the Book of Genesis. Then they created an activity that goes with the story. Tents were set up all around the room for parents and students to enter. Parents who attended the event say this is an opportunity to learn with their children, especially for interfaith families.

“I wasn’t raised with Jewish traditions or culture values myself. My wife wanted to raise our daughter Jewish and we both agreed that’s the faith we can identify with. So it’s been a really educational journey for me along with my daughter. I feel like I am learning along with her,” said Adam Walker.

Teachers from the Hebrew school say they hope that this experience teaches all kids to be more open minded when it comes to getting along with everyone in their communities.

