Look up early Tuesday morning to catch last lunar eclipse for 3 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies early Tuesday morning.

A lunar eclipse is when the moon passes into the shadow of the earth.

NASA says what’s great about a lunar eclipse is you can look at it safely with just the naked eye.

The moon will look blood-red during that time.

NASA LRO Project Scientist Noah Petro explained why.

“So if you go out at sunset tonight, what color does the sky turn? If it’s clear, it turns red. So when you see the red moon during the eclipse, you are seeing the projection of every sunrise and sunset from the earth onto the lunar surface,” Petro said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Petro about the eclipse and more space news.

This is your last chance to catch a lunar eclipse until 2025, but you’ll have to get up early to see it. Around here, the moon will start to disappear just after 4 a.m. The maximum effect is at 6 a.m. and it will wrap up around 6:45 a.m.

