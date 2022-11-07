Man charged with DUI #4 after crash that sends man to hospital

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A man will be charged with this fourth DUI, after a suspected blown tire lead to a crash yesterday.

Vermont State Police say 35-year-old Danny Main Jr. was driving on Route 7 in Pownal, Vt. around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line.

That’s when police say Main hit a man on a motorcycle, that man was flown to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Main was then arrested for DUI-Drugs number four with serious injury resulting, driving with a suspended license, violation of conditions of release, and possession of a regulated drug.

Main was later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail.

