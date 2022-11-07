New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont housing officials want first-generation homebuyers to take advantage of a new program designed to get them their own houses.

It’s for homebuyers whose parents never owned a house.

They have the opportunity to get up to a $15,000 grant for a down payment and help with closing costs.

To be eligible, a person needs to be able to prove that they or their parents do not currently own a home.

It’s not specifically for people of color but there’s a special emphasis on getting the word out to them.

“There’s redlining that we know happened for many decades. We know a lot of systemic racism that still occurs in the appraisal process. That’s why this one program we hope will be helpful and start to address this issue,” said Maura Collins of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

The program was signed into law this past summer.

Click here for the full eligibility requirements and details on how you can apply.

