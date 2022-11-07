NH to see money from multistate settlements in Experian breach
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s attorney general says the Granite State is getting a share of $15 million in settlements stemming from a 2015 data breach.
Experian and T-Mobile are accused of compromising the personal information of 15 million people who submitted credit applications with cell carrier T-Mobile.
About 21,000 New Hampshire residents were affected and the state is getting $129,000.
As part of the agreement, both Experian and T-Mobile must also improve their data security practices.
