NH to see money from multistate settlements in Experian breach

New Hampshire's attorney general says the Granite State is getting a share of $15 million in...
New Hampshire's attorney general says the Granite State is getting a share of $15 million in settlements stemming from a 2015 data breach.(KY3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s attorney general says the Granite State is getting a share of $15 million in settlements stemming from a 2015 data breach.

Experian and T-Mobile are accused of compromising the personal information of 15 million people who submitted credit applications with cell carrier T-Mobile.

About 21,000 New Hampshire residents were affected and the state is getting $129,000.

As part of the agreement, both Experian and T-Mobile must also improve their data security practices.

