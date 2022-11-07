Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged

Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on Oct. 29.
By Paige Hill and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The remains of a Tennessee woman who was reported missing in October were found Sunday, according to authorities.

According to WVLT, 24-year-old Chelsie Autum Walker was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Officials said she was last seen at a home in Tellico Plains. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated her disappearance and said they found her remains in a remote area in Monroe County on Nov. 6.

Two people were arrested and charges are coming, but the investigation is still active, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

