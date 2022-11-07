Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting in Rutland City.

The Rutland City police chief says it happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police say they responded to the area and found a crashed vehicle about a quarter of a mile down the road from where a gun was fired.

Investigators believe the vehicle that crashed was the target of the shooting.

The man who died was the driver. Police say they do not know if he died as a result of the crash, gunfire or another reason.

The quarter-mile crime scene was cordoned off Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEST BABYLON, N.Y.
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Danny Main Jr.
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist
Heather Smith
Police arrest Vermont woman for alleged fentanyl trafficking
Autumn Pond Way
Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in

Latest News

Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
Candidates out stumping the weekend before the Election
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd
Green Mountain Power has a new mobile battery made right here in Vermont.
How mobile energy storage system will help GMP take green energy on the go