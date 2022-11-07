Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting in Rutland City.

The Rutland City police chief says it happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police say they responded to the area and found a crashed vehicle about a quarter of a mile down the road from where a gun was fired.

Investigators believe the vehicle that crashed was the target of the shooting.

The man who died was the driver. Police say they do not know if he died as a result of the crash, gunfire or another reason.

The quarter-mile crime scene was cordoned off Monday evening.

