St. Johnsbury Police seize Fentanyl from shooting suspect’s apartment

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 44-year old St. Johnsbury woman has been booked for possession of Fentanyl. Police say Heather Smith was arrested Friday afternoon while riding as a passenger in a car on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. She was wanted for questioning after a shooting incident, and after officers armed with a search warrant said they found quantities of Fentanyl in her St. Johnsbury apartment. She must face a judge in January.

