St. Johnsbury Police seize Fentanyl from shooting suspect’s apartment

Police say Heather Smith was arrested Friday afternoon.
Police say Heather Smith was arrested Friday afternoon.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 44-year old St. Johnsbury woman has been booked for possession of Fentanyl. Police say Heather Smith was arrested Friday afternoon while riding as a passenger in a car on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. She was wanted for questioning after a shooting incident, and after officers armed with a search warrant said they found quantities of Fentanyl in her St. Johnsbury apartment. She must face a judge in January.

