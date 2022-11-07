Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, heading toward Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A late-season storm has formed in the Atlantic and is headed for the east coast of Florida

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole is a large storm and will have a wide impact beyond the Sunshine State.

Nicole is located about 520 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, where a tropical storm watch is in effect, with maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm could be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night on its approach to Florida,

Forecasters expect the large storm to have a widespread impact, bringing severe weather, including coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and beach erosion, to parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. later this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Pond Way
Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction
Burlington woman arrested following armed break-in
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School custodian charged with child porn
Early Saturday morning, a car drove into a house on River Road in Jericho.
Car crashes into Jericho home
Topsham man arrested for multiple burglaries

Latest News

Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd
North Korea has released images showing its recent spate of missile launches.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US