Thousands of Vermonters mail in or drop off ballots ahead of Election Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state says town and city clerks across the state have received nearly 151,000 mail-in ballots.

That’s still about 100,000 less than the number of ballots sent back at this time in 2020, but turnout is historically lower during nonpresidential elections.

Jim Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State, says mail-in ballots are more popular than the drop boxes across the state, and if you haven’t turned in your ballot yet, it’s best to bring it with you on Election Day.

“Today is pretty much the deadline for dropping it off at the drop box, at a secure drop box. After that, you should probably bring it to the clerk’s office if they’re open, if not, bring it to the polls tomorrow during Election Day,” Condos advised.

All ballots must be in the hands of the clerks by Tuesday at 7 p.m.

