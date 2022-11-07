Vermont police ask public for help finding wanted man

Landon Outlaw
Landon Outlaw(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are asking the public for help finding a wanted man who was involved in a serious car crash.

Investigators say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry and crashed into another car.

Outlaw was hospitalized with serious injuries. So was the driver of the other car, Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, and Weber’s passenger, Taylor Schneider, 21, of Irasburg.

Now that the investigation into the September crash is done, police are looking for Outlaw. They say he may be living in the Irasburg area.

Police say Outlaw is wanted in Vermont for charges including grossly negligent driving with serious bodily injury resulting, DUI and excessive speed. They say he’s also wanted in Texas for a parole violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or to submit a tip online.

