BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a long stretch of warm weather, temperatures will start feeling a bit more November-like on Tuesday. It will be a cold start to Election Day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid 30s, and only warm up into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. Winds will remain breezy as well, keeping wind chill values in the 30s for most of the day. Tuesday night will be clear and cold with most spots falling into the teens and 20s.

Skies will be sunny through mid week and temperatures will rebound a bit as well. Highs by Thursday will be back in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds thicken up on Friday with the chance of showers late in the day with rain expected through Friday night and into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s through the end of the week.

We’ll start to dry out starting Sunday, but temperatures will be cooling back down as well. Look for increasing sunshine through the second half of the weekend and partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be back down in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will remain at or just below normal through the end of the work week with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s.

