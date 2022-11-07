BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Wow, what a weekend we are coming off of! Temperatures in the 70s broke all sorts of records, including the 76 degree high in Burlington on Sunday, which made it the warmest November day on record.

It won’t be as warm today, but temperatures will still be well above normal with highs in the 60s (normal high for Burlington for Nov. 7 is 50°).

Skies will be mostly clear & full moonlit, and temperatures will be closer to normal by Tuesday morning, in the low/mid 30s. There will be a lunar eclipse of that full moon early on Tuesday morning, from the start of the partial eclipse at 4:09 AM to its fully eclipsed stage starting at 5:16 AM, lasting all the way until it sets in the western sky a little after sunrise at 6:39 AM.

Election Day will be bright & sunny, but also cool & breezy. Bundle up as you head out to the polls! Tuesday night will be a cold one with lows in the 20s, even some teens in the usual colder pockets.

Then temperatures will recover by mid-week and especially by the end of the week as highs get back into the low 60s for Veterans Day on Friday.

The weekend will start with a lot of rain on Saturday as a front comes through along with moisture from Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Lots of swings in the weather this upcoming week! -Gary

