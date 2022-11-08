2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations

Town-by-town data visualized from the Vermont Secretary of State’s election returns data.
2022 Election Results
2022 Election Results(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This display allows you to see the data as it is processed by the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office. Accordingly, this data is considered accurate and correct, but not official, until it is certified by the Secretary of State’s Office, which will not occur until the Statewide Canvass of Vermont 2022 General Election results. Graphs are attached to custom live datafeeds which update throughout election night and beyond. This page does not automatically refresh, but each selection from the options below will load the most recent data available.

A series of results maps are included below for statewide races. Scroll down to find the race of interest, and select the map display by clicking or tapping on the associated buttons. You can interact with the graphs by rolling your mouse over, or clicking/tapping on individual towns to reveal additional data and location-by-location information.







