Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location.

The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.

Now, the local creative team behind the show-- Love, Kelly-- will host the show at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Friday, Dec. 9.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $5; 100% of the proceeds will go to the Burlington City Arts artist fund.

