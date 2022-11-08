Election analysis of key regional races

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results of Tuesday night’s election are sure to have a profound impact on politics from the Statehouse in Montpelier to the U.S. Capitol.

Becca Balint is poised to become the first woman elected to Vermont’s congressional delegation and the tight U.S. Senate contest in New Hampshire could determine which party is in control of Congress for the next two years.

We spoke with Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson about the high stakes going into election night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.