Experts warn about student loan relief scams

File photo
File photo(WTVG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Student loan forgiveness is in the headlines as the Biden administration’s plan to forgive debt works its way through the legal system. But scammers aren’t waiting.

The Better Business Bureau has already gotten reports from around the country of an uptick in student loan forgiveness scams. They say a scammer will often call, text, or email someone and pretend to be from the new student loan relief program, and they can be very convincing.

“They actually have information about you the last four digits of your social security number, they may have the college or going to your email address. So it seems legitimate and what happens is they are promising you thousands of dollars, but you only have to pay a few $100 up front -- huge red flag,” said the Better Business Bureau’s Paula Fleming.

She advises to hang up if you get a call like that and that any questions about student loan relief should go directly to the government websites U.S. Department of Education or Federal Student Aid.

