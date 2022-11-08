Hoopcats down Brown in season opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team is off to a good start in 2022-23 after downing Brown 80-65 Monday night at Patrick Gym. Senior guard Aaron Deloney led the way with a career high 32 points in the win.

The Cats are breaking in a lot of new pieces relative to what we’re used to seeing from John Becker’s program. Four of the seven newcomers played significant minutes, with Dylan Penn getting the start in his first action back from a broken hand and T.J. Hurley chipping in 11 points off the bench.

But Deloney was the star, getting it done in all facets on the offensive side of the ball as the Cats were able to defeat Catamount great T.J. Sorrentine, an assistant coach on the Bear bench.

“We were running the offense great,” Deloney said after the game. “I feel like coach Schneider has done a great job with the offense, getting us into great spots. It’s just the next game entirely, this game is done with, I’m already thinking of the next one. Staying consistent on my work, staying in the gym and just taking one game at a time, not thinking about the past.”

Vermont has a very early flight to catch out to California on Tuesday, and the Cats will open their three-game West Coast swing at St. Mary’s Thursday night.

